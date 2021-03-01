UN launching donor conference amid fears of famine in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations is launching an appeal for countries to fund its response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where more than six years of war has created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. The U.N. chief is to appeal on Monday for $3.85 billion this year to address the impoverished Arab country’s dire needs. It’s unlikely a response will meet the U.N. goal amid the coronavirus pandemic. Yemen’s war started in 2014 when the Iran-backed rebel Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. The Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government.