Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills reaching 10
below to 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Oneida, Madison, Otsego and Delaware counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&