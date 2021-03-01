Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills reaching 10

below to 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Oneida, Madison, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&