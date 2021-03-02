(WBNG) -- The 58th Annual Lent Pierogi Sale at St. Michael's Orthodox Church in Binghamton will be each Friday from March 5 through April 2.

The event is take-out only and to have a guaranteed meal call your order in before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Randy May, a representative from St. Michael's Orthodox Church, says the menu for the meal includes potato pierogi, cabbage and noodles, and vegetable soup.

A limited number of meals will be available for walk-ins. To order your meal ahead of time, call: 607-729-0261.