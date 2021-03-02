A year in, coronavirus rages in vaccine-needy West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A year into the pandemic. Israel is reopening after having vaccinated more than half its population. Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, meanwhile, are grappling with an outbreak that appears to be getting worse. Israel insists the Palestinian Authority is responsible for health care in the territories it administers and has shared only 2,000 doses from its stockpile. The PA says it has secured its own supply of tens of thousands of doses, but they have yet to materialize. In the meantime, hospitals in the West Bank are filling up and a new lockdown has been announced, with no relief in sight.