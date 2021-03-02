Assembly, State Senate leaders set to repeal Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers

(WBNG) -- Leaders from the New York State Assembly and Senate said on Tuesday they will pass legislation to repeal emergency powers Governor Andrew Cuomo has had since the start of the pandemic.

According to a news release from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, emergency powers were given to the governor at the beginning of the pandemic. That release, on behalf of Heastie and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, goes on to say the legislation will repeal those powers, while allowing executive actions critical to public health to continue.

“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected,” Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins said.

“A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose – it is time for them to be repealed,” Speaker Heastie said. “These temporary emergency powers were granted as New York was devastated by a virus we knew nothing about. Now it is time for our government to return to regular order.”

The move comes as the governor faces investigations into sexual harassment allegations against him on top of the accusations over the state's reporting of nursing home deaths.