Austria, Denmark look beyond EU to Israel for future vaccine
BRUSSELS (AP) — Austria and Denmark intend to stop relying solely on the European Union for coronavirus vaccines and will work with Israel to produce second-generation vaccines. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz plans to visit Israel with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday and confer with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on vaccine research and production cooperation. The EU has faced criticism for its slow vaccine rollout, while Israel has vaccinated a large part of its population.