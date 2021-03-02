Bergdahl appeals court-martial over Trump, McCain comments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former U.S. Army soldier who was court martialed after he left his post and was captured by the Taliban is asking a federal judge to overturn his military conviction, saying his trial was unduly influenced when former President Donald Trump repeatedly made disparaging comments about him and called for his execution. Bowe Bergdahl filed the complaint in federal court in Washington, D.C. last month, asking a judge to overturn his court martial conviction. Bergdahl says Trump’s statements and actions by the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and his military judge violated his Fifth Amendment right to a fair trial. Attorneys for the federal government have not yet responded.