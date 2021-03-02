China says it aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese health experts say China is lagging in its coronavirus vaccination rollout because it has the disease largely under control, but plans to inoculate 40% of its population by June. The head of a group of experts attached to the National Health Commission says the country has delivered 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 28. He says China has been slow to vaccinate its people relative to other countries, administering 3.56 doses per 100 people so far in a population of 1.4 billion. Developers of China’s four currently approved vaccines have said they could manufacture up to 2.6 billion doses by the end of this year. Still, vaccinating China’s massive population will be a daunting task.