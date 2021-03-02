FBI chief to face questions about extremism, Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is set to testify for the first time since the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers are likely to press him Tuesday on whether the bureau adequately communicated with other law enforcement agencies about the potential for violence that day. Questions about the FBI’s preparations for the riot, and investigations into it, are expected to dominate Wray’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing. He’s also likely to be pressed on how the FBI is confronting the national security threat from white nationalists and domestic violent extremists.