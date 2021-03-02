Floral hearts comfort grieving families of pandemic dead

Michelle Pepe had to say goodbye to her father over the phone — yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pepe and thousands of others across the U.S. were unable to fully grieve their loved ones. New York artist Kristina Libby saw this happening in April across her city and took action by starting the Floral Heart Project. Every week for months, Libby would make and place a large floral heart in a different part of New York City to give the community a place to memorialize the lives lost. The idea has spread and dozens of volunteers laid their own floral hearts across America on Monday.