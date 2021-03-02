Four square off in St. Louis mayoral primary on Tuesday

Four candidates are facing off in the St. Louis mayoral race. City voters are using a new form of balloting in the primary Tuesday that will narrow the field to two. The candidates hoping to replace retiring Mayor Lyda Krewson are: city Treasurer Tishaura Jones; aldermanic President Lewis Reed; Alderwoman Cara Spencer; and businessman Andrew Jones. Under the new voting method, candidates from both parties compete in the same primary. The top two vote-getters will meet in an April 6 general election. Voters can “approve” of as many candidates in the primary as they want. Each vote counts as one.