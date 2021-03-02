Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz came off the bench to help the Philadelphia 76ers to a 130-114 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Ben Simmons had 18 points and six rebounds. Milton led the Sixers with 26 points and Korkmaz hit six 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, taking advantage of the Bears’ loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot behind the Bulldogs. Illinois climbed one spot to fourth and Iowa gave the Big Ten three teams in the top five. West Virginia continued its steady climb, up four spots to No. 6 after its third straight win. Ohio State fell three spots to seventh after losing to the Hawkeyes. Alabama, Houston and Villanova rounded out the top 10. Oklahoma State, Purdue and Colorado joined the poll while Southern California, Tennessee and Missouri dropped out.

UNDATED (AP) — It took nearly the entire season for Michigan to finally leap Baylor into No. 2 behind Gonzaga in the Top 25. Now, the trick for the Wolverines is to stay there. They begin a tough finishing stretch by putting their seven-game win streak on the line Tuesday night against fourth-ranked Illinois in a game postponed from mid-February due to COVID-19 protocols. Then, the Wolverines play Michigan State in a home-and-home series — thanks to the pandemic — to wrap up the regular season.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten’s decision to prohibit its teams from playing nonconference baseball games this season likely will cost the league when it comes to NCAA Tournament selections. The Big Ten season opens Friday with teams traveling to neutral sites where bad weather shouldn’t interfere. Of the 31 Division I baseball conferences, only the Big Ten and Metro Atlantic have barred nonconference games and the Ivy League is not playing. NCAA Division I Baseball Committee chair Jeff Altier said it will be difficult to evaluate Big Ten teams against those from other conferences. He said the Big Ten decision surprised him.