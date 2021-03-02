Improving weather

Wind Advisory for Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 10 AM Tuesday.

Wind Chill Advisory for Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties until 10 AM Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early snow showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-1” 20% High 26 (22-28) Wind NW 10-20 G35 mph

Windy and cold today. Scattered snow showers early in the day. Winds diminish later in the afternoon. We'll have an early low near 20 this evening. Temperatures will climb through the night.

