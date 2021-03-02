Skip to Content

IN PHOTOS: Weapons, drugs found in Kirkwood residence

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Authorities made an arrest after drugs and weapons were found in a residence on State Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, the Broome-Endicott SWAT Team seized:

  • A loaded Remington 1911 .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun
  • A polymer 80 Inc. 9mm semi-automatic
  • A Thompson Center, Super 14, .44 magnum handgun
  • A loaded Winchester model 300, 12 gauge shotgun
  • Around four grams of fentanyl
  • Around 22 grams of cocaine
  • Ecstasy MDMA pills
  • Digital scales and packaging materials used for weighing and packaging narcotics for sale

Police arrested 37-year-old Joshua J. Bonker during the course of the investigation. Bonker was charged with:

  • Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, class B felonies
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, class C felonies
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony
  • Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, class C felonies
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felonies
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, class A misdemeanors
  • Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, class A misdemeanors

Authorities say Bonker is being held at the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.

The Task Force was assisted by by the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

