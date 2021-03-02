IN PHOTOS: Weapons, drugs found in Kirkwood residence

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Authorities made an arrest after drugs and weapons were found in a residence on State Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, the Broome-Endicott SWAT Team seized:

A loaded Remington 1911 .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun

A polymer 80 Inc. 9mm semi-automatic

A Thompson Center, Super 14, .44 magnum handgun

A loaded Winchester model 300, 12 gauge shotgun

Around four grams of fentanyl

Around 22 grams of cocaine

Ecstasy MDMA pills

Digital scales and packaging materials used for weighing and packaging narcotics for sale

Police arrested 37-year-old Joshua J. Bonker during the course of the investigation. Bonker was charged with:

Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, class B felonies

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, class C felonies

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony

Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, class C felonies

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felonies

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, class A misdemeanors

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, class A misdemeanors

Authorities say Bonker is being held at the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.

The Task Force was assisted by by the Broome County Sheriff's Office.