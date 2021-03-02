IN PHOTOS: Weapons, drugs found in Kirkwood residence

IN PHOTOS: Weapons, drugs found in Kirkwood residenceUpdated
KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Authorities made an arrest after drugs and weapons were found in a residence on State Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, the Broome-Endicott SWAT Team seized:
- A loaded Remington 1911 .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun
- A polymer 80 Inc. 9mm semi-automatic
- A Thompson Center, Super 14, .44 magnum handgun
- A loaded Winchester model 300, 12 gauge shotgun
- Around four grams of fentanyl
- Around 22 grams of cocaine
- Ecstasy MDMA pills
- Digital scales and packaging materials used for weighing and packaging narcotics for sale
Police arrested 37-year-old Joshua J. Bonker during the course of the investigation. Bonker was charged with:
- Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, class B felonies
- Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, class C felonies
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony
- Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, class C felonies
- Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felonies
- Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, class A misdemeanors
- Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, class A misdemeanors
Authorities say Bonker is being held at the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.
The Task Force was assisted by by the Broome County Sheriff's Office.