Jihadis attack town, humanitarian posts in northeast Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian security officials say jihadis linked to the Islamic State group have attacked the northeastern town of Dikwa and humanitarian posts there. The attack in Borno state that began late Monday night came about 48 hours after the governor of Borno state visited the community along with other officials, to distribute cash and food to displaced families there. The member representing Dikwa at the Borno state House of Assembly said they burned down the police station, the primary health center and attacked humanitarian offices and left with their vehicles. The military confirmed they have retaken the town.