Kapanen scores twice; Pens welcome back fans with 5-2 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2. The Penguins won in front of their fans for the first time in almost a year, as state coronavirus restrictions were eased at the beginning of the month and spectators were allowed into the building. Penguins’ players raised their sticks and saluted the fans in attendance following the win. Bryan Rust scored his seventh, and Cody Ceci and Mike Matheson also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won five of its last seven. Joel Farabee scored twice for the Flyers, whose three-game win streak ended. Carter Hart made 22 saves for the Flyers.