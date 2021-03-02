Lawmakers call for improved vaccine distribution for seniors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are imploring state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department says the recent approval of a third vaccine will help. Aging Secretary Robert Torres told a state House committee on Tuesday that his agency has dedicated employees from its subsidized prescription drug and disabilities services programs to help older adults make vaccine appointments. At a separate press briefing, the Health Department’s senior adviser for COVID-19 response says the state has administered more than 2.48 million vaccine doses, among a state population of nearly 13 million people. Pennsylvania received more than 500,000 doses last week.