Senate Dems sorting final details of $1.9T virus relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are sorting through lingering disagreements over emergency jobless benefits and other issues and preparing to commence Senate debate on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. The bill would deliver a major victory to President Joe Biden. Democrats have no margin for error in the evenly split 50-50 Senate, and Biden is expected to urge them on by conference call. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he planned to bring the sweeping bill to the floor as early as Wednesday, teeing up first votes on a bill aimed at energizing the nation’s battle against the pandemic and its wounded economy.