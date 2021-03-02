Myanmar protesters return to streets as crackdown continues

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Demonstrators in Myanmar again took to the streets Tuesday to protest last month’s seizure of power by the military, as foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries prepared to meet to discuss the political crisis. The planned special meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations comes in the wake of worsening violence in Myanmar. The country’s new military rulers over the weekend escalated their use of deadly force and mass arrests to try to quash protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Teargas was used again Tuesday against protesters who gathered in Yangon, the country’s biggest city.