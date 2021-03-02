Naval Academy seeking student vaccines for summer training

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy is developing plans to begin vaccinating midshipmen this month so students can deploy to ships and with Navy teams as part of their training this summer. That’s according to Vice Adm. Sean Buck, who spoke to a congressional panel Tuesday. If the vaccines are available, they would be the first military academy students to begin receiving COVID-19 shots. The plans come as the Naval Academy wrestles with a new uptick in positive cases of the coronavirus, and has locked down the campus in Annapolis, Maryland, for 10 days.