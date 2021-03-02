Nearly 100 on trial in Sicily for suspected Mafia EU fraud

ROME (AP) — Ninety-seven suspected Mafia members and white-collar professionals allegedly in cahoots have gone on trial in Sicily for what prosecutors contend was a scheme that fraudulently garnered millions of euros in European Union agriculture funds. The trial, in the city of Messina, began on Tuesday. Prosecutors alleged that local Cosa Nostra clans, with the aid of complicit notaries and bureaucrats, managed to gain EU aid for a sprawling area of grazing land in a park in eastern Sicily known as Nebrodi. Helping investigators to uncover the alleged fraud was a local man who defied violent intimidation by mobsters.