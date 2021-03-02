Ontario says seniors won’t get AstraZeneca vaccine

TORONTO (AP) — The health minister of Canada’s most populous province says Ontario seniors won’t receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine since there’s limited data on its effectiveness in older populations. Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario plans to follow the advice of a national panel that’s recommended against using the newly approved vaccine on people aged 65 and older. She said anyone over that age is recommended to receive either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine. Canada’s regulator approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca last week for all adults including seniors, but Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization said this week that the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are preferred for seniors.