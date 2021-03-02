Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan’s privacy

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper publisher says it plans to appeal against a judge’s ruling that it invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry. The former American actress Meghan Markle, 39, sued publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle. Associated Newspapers’ lawyer Antony White sought permission to appeal on Tuesday, saying a bid to overturn Warby’s ruling “would have a real prospect of success.”