Singer Phil Collins’ Alamo artifacts collection on display

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Artifacts collected by Phil Collins are on display at the Alamo after the legendary musician donated the items to the state of Texas. The “Phil Collins Collection Preview” includes a brass cannon used by the Mexican Army during the Battle of the Alamo and the original battle orders that called for the attack on the Alamo. The temporary exhibit is on display beginning Tuesday through April 25. Collins donated his collection of more than 200 artifacts to the Texas General Land Office in 2014. During the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, nearly 200 defenders died following a 13-day battle with Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna.