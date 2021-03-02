Sri Lanka approves new port development with India and Japan

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government says it will allow India and Japan to develop a new container terminal at the country’s main port, several weeks after scrapping a deal with the two countries to develop one of the key terminals at the same port. Sri Lanka halted the 2019 agreement for India and Japan to develop and operate the crucial East Container Terminal at Colombo Port after weeks of protests by trade unions and opposition parties. It said the terminal will be fully owned and developed instead by the state-run Ports Authority. Japan said it regretted the Sri Lankan decision, while India urged that the 2019 agreement be implemented. Sri Lanka announced Tuesday that it will develop another terminal _ West Container Terminal _ at the same port with India and Japan.