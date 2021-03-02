Still some cold air left in the tank but a change could be coming

Tonight: Clear early with some more clouds overnight. Early low temperatures with temperatures slowly rising. Wind: Low: 10-19

Forecast Discussion:

A very pleasant late winter evening is ahead with clear skies and a gorgeous sunset. Temperatures will bottom out early before increasing clouds causes them to slowly rise. A clipper system will move well north of the area Wednesday and bring more clouds with it. From midday onward a few snow or rain showers are possible. Colder air will arrive as a cold front drops south with it overnight into Thursday.

