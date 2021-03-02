US demands status of all Syrian detainees be made public

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is demanding that the status of tens of thousands of civilians detained in Syria during the country’s 10-year conflict be made public, and that the bodies of those who died be returned to their loved ones. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the demand at a high-level U.N. General Assembly meeting on human rights in Syria on Tuesday where she denounced the “brutality” and “untold suffering” caused by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime and the “appalling atrocities” it has committed. She said “the Assad regime continues to imprison tens of thousands of innocent Syrians” including women and children.