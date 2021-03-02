US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

CAIRO (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on two rebel leaders in Yemen. The Department of the Treasury said Tuesday that Houthi leaders Monsour al-Saadi and Ahmed al-Hamzi are responsible for attacks “impacting Yemeni civilians, bordering nations, and commercial vessels in international waters.” Yemen’s war started in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. The Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.