Who is Myanmar’s UN envoy? Coup opponent or representative

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador insists he remains his country’s permanent representative to the United Nations despite a military coup he strongly condemns. But Myanmar’s foreign ministry has informed the U.N. that the ambassador has been terminated and his deputy is now in charge. The dispute over who is recognized as Myanmar’s ambassador is under discussion and could end up in the 193-member General Assembly. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed Tuesday the U.N. received two “contradictory” letters and is reviewing next steps. He calls it “a very unique situation we have not seen in a long time,”