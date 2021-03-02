Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Updated
Last updated today at 4:30 am
3:26 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Delaware

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below
zero.

* WHERE…Delaware, Otsego, Oneida, and Madison counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

