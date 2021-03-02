Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below
zero.
* WHERE…Delaware, Otsego, Oneida, and Madison counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&