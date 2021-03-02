Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below

zero.

* WHERE…Delaware, Otsego, Oneida, and Madison counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&