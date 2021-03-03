SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s futuristic Starship has exploded after what looked to be a successful touchdown. The full-scale prototype soared more than 6 miles Wednesday after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas. It descended horizontally and then flipped upright just in time to land. The shiny bullet-shaped rocketship remained intact, prompting a SpaceX commentator to declare, “third time’s a charm.” But soon afterward, the Starship exploded and was hurled into the air by the force. SpaceX founder Elon Musk plans to use Starships to send people to the moon and Mars. Two previous test flights crash-landed in fireballs.