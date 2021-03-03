Activists sue big French retailer over Amazon forest damage

PARIS (AP) — Environmental groups and indigenous activists from the Amazon region have filed a lawsuit alleging that a France-based supermarket chain is violating human rights and the environment by selling beef linked to deforestation and land grabs. The company, Groupe Casino, says it fights actively against deforestation and rigorously controls the origin of its beef. The activist groups are seeking compensation for damage to indigenous lands and livelihoods in Brazil and Colombia attributed to Amazon deforestation for cattle raising. They filed the lawsuit in France using a 2017 French law requiring large companies to prevent any serious human rights and environmental violations in their businesses and supply chains.