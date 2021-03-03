Add joy to your life and participate in the HappYNess Festival

(WBNG) -- The Fairy Doors of Broome County and Nearby invites you to the 2021 HappYNess Festival throughout March.

The festival has 9 events and coincides with International Happines Week on March 18-23.

The events are for kids and adults and some events are happening once while others run throughout the month.

The festival has in-person and virtual events. The activities are either free, by donation, or available by a small fee.

For more information on the HappYNess Festival visit the Fairy Doors of Broome County Facebook page here.