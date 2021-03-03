Attorney: Feds take case of shots fired into party office

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors will be handling the case of a suburban Philadelphia man accused of firing three shots into a local Democratic Party office on Inauguration Day, an attorney says. Defense attorney Timothy Woodward told The (Pottstown) Mercury that 48-year-old Anthony Nero of Worcester was taken into custody by FBI agents Wednesday when he showed up at a Montgomery County district court judge’s office for a preliminary hearing on state charges. Woodward expressed “surprise and disappointment that the case relating to the Jan. 20 shots at the Norristown headquarters wasn’t going to be prosecuted locally.” Nero is scheduled for a Friday detention hearing in federal court.