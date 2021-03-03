Australia’s leader backs attorney-general accused of rape

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed support for his attorney-general, who this week denied accusations he raped a schoolgirl when he was a teenager. Morrison said Australia must follow the rule of law and the presumption of innocence, after police concluded there was insufficient evidence to investigate lawmaker Christian Porter. The woman who accused Porter died by suicide last year after she had gone to police and then later withdrawn her complaint. The case has intensified scrutiny of the culture in Parliament, where a staff member two weeks ago made an unrelated claim that she was raped by a senior colleague.