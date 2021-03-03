Biden faces steep challenges to reach renewable energy goals

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Biden administration has an ambitious agenda for expanding renewable energy, but challenges stand in the way, including rebuilding jobs and navigating the coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s presidency could be a boon to a renewable energy industry that is already growing, despite the Trump administration’s focus on fossil fuels and challenges posed to new installations by the pandemic. Last year was a record year for wind and solar power installations. Members of the industry also believe Biden’s expected focus on new environmental regulations will make wind and solar power more competitive against old stalwarts such as coal.