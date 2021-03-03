Bighamton Metro Doulas host 5th annual, month-long Menstrual Product Drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- March is Women's History Month and all month long the Binghamton Metro Doulas are collecting items to help others.

For the fifth year, the Binghamton Metro Doulas are collecting menstraul products that later will be donated to RISE, a shelter that helps women threatened by domestic violence in Broome County.

Binghamton Metro Doulas owner, Karina Martinez, explains that the drive helps to fight "period poverty."

"If you didn't know, "period poverty" is a phrase for something that affects millions of individuals in the United States that cannot afford menstraul supplies," said Martinez.

If you want to donate products you can do so by dropping them off at 145 Riverside Drive in Binghamton or you can order items shipped to the sire from Amazon's wishlist.

Items BMD says they are looking for include:

pads

tampons

panty liners

underwear

menstraul cups

