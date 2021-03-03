Brazil economy faces headwinds after worst plunge in decades

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has dodged the most dire economic forecastsfor 2020, but new government figures show the COVID-19 pandemic battered the nation and clouds the outlook for recovery. Brazil’s official statistics institute said Wednesday the economy contracted 4.1% in 2020. That’s the biggest annual recession since the series began in 1996. But the result is better than International Monetary Fund forecast last year of a 5.3% plunge. Federal resistance to lockdown measures and a government welfare program helped stave off an even deeper recession.