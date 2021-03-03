Skip to Content

Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants

7:14 pm National News from the Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Family members of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received more than $600,000 in funds from a state grant program pushed by the governor that directed federal coronavirus relief funds to small businesses. Records on the grant program show a ranch belonging to Noem’s family received one payment of $500,000. Also, a business operated by her brothers, Rock and Robb Arnold, received a payment of just over $100,000. Noem once maintained part-ownership of the ranch, but her office says she no longer does. The ranch pays rent for some farmland Noem owns.

Associated Press

