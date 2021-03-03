Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

TORONTO (AP) — A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada has recommended that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to quickly inoculate more people. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says extending the dose interval to four months would create opportunities to protect the entire adult population within a short time frame. The panel says many as 80% of Canadians over 16 could receive a single dose by the end of June simply with the expected supply of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.