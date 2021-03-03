Ethiopia now calls Axum massacre allegations ‘credible’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says it is investigating “credible allegations of atrocities and human rights abuses” in its embattled Tigray region, including in the city of Axum, where The Associated Press and Amnesty International have separately documented a massacre of several hundred people. The statement by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office comes days after Ethiopia referred to the killings in Axum as an “alleged incident,” and the country’s ambassador to Belgium told a webinar that “we suspect it’s a very, very crazy idea.” But a growing number of media reports are documenting massacres in other Tigray communities. And international pressure is growing to allow independent investigations.