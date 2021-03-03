Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II faces sentencing for rapes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II could face more than a decade in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018. Winslow will appear via videoconference at the hearing Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court. One of his accusers is expected to appear remotely and read a statement. The prosecutor is expected to also read a statement from another on her behalf. The 37-year-old former tight-end is the son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow. He could face up to 14 years in prison under a plea deal.