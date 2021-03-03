FBI tightens pressure on indicted Philadelphia union boss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The FBI is tightening the pressure on a powerful Philadelphia labor leader awaiting trial this spring in a City Hall corruption case. Authorities on Wednesday have rearrested Johnny “Doc” Dougherty on extortion charges, and charged a nurse who they said cares for his wife with unemployment fraud. Dougherty has pleaded not guilty and will remain free on bail after a brief court hearing. He has long been a major political player in Pennsylvania, steering more than $30 million to mostly Democratic candidates. The new charges accuse him of installing his nephew in a no-show job and then together threatening a customer who balked at paying him for the work.