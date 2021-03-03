Fukushima chief: No need to extend decommissioning target

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant says there’s no need to extend the current target to finish its decommissioning in 30-40 years despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plant’s three reactors. Ten years after meltdowns of three of its reactors following a massive March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan, the Fukushima Daiichi plant has stabilized but faces new challenges. Nuclear regulators recently found fatal levels of contamination in the reactors, a planned test removal of melted debris from one reactor has been delayed for a year, and a recent earthquake may have caused new damage to the reactors.