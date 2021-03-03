Google vows no new user tracking in Chrome ad data changes

LONDON (AP) — Google says it won’t develop new ways to follow individual users across the internet after it phases out existing ad tracking technology from Chrome browsers in an upcoming overhaul aimed at tightening up privacy. The digital giant has been working on proposals to remove so-called third party cookies from Chrome. These are snippets of code that record browsing history in order to show users personalized ads. Third-party cookies have been a longstanding source of privacy concerns, so Google proposes instead grouping together web users with similar interests. In a blog post, Google said it won’t build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse the web.