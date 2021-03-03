Gov. Cuomo says he’s ‘sorry’ amid sexual-harassment accusations, won’t resign

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the sexual harassment claims made by three woman, including two former aides, against him in his first news conference since Feb. 22.

Governor Cuomo said he would fully cooperate with State Attorney General Letitia James' investigation.

"First I fully support a woman's right to come forward and I think it should be encouraged in every way," he said. "I now understand I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable."

Cuomo's voice cracked as he apologized and said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

He also said he would not resign, despite calls for his resignation.

"I'm gonna do the job the people of the state elected me to do," he said.

Cuomo asked people to "wait for the facts" before they form an opinion.