Hungary pulls its ruling party out of EU’s conservatives

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s governing party has pulled out of its conservative group in the European Union’s legislature following years of conflict over the rule of law and European values. The right-wing Fidesz party, which has held a two-thirds majority in Hungary’s parliament almost uninterrupted since 2010, left the European People’s Party on Wednesday. The move came after the EPP adopted new rules allowing for entire parties to be excluded from the group rather than just individual lawmakers. In a letter to Manfred Weber, chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Fidesz’s decision to leave the group immediately.