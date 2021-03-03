Idaho lawmaker draws ire after saying moms should stay home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A decision by Idaho lawmakers to reject a $6 million federal grant intended improve early childhood education — and comments from one lawmaker who said mothers belong at home — have raised the ire of women across the state. Republican Rep. Charlie Shepherd said Tuesday that any bill that makes it more convenient for mothers to work outside the home was the wrong direction for the state. He apologized Wednesday morning, saying he intended the remarks to be a compliment to mothers. Still, roughly 100 people gathered on the Statehouse steps for an impromptu protest that afternoon, some holding signs with slogans like, “Who let the moms out?”