Lawmakers can’t cite local examples of trans girls in sports

Legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools. Yet in almost every case, sponsors are unable to cite an instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems. Asked about actual cases with consequences warranting sweeping bans, the bills’ supporters focus on events in Connecticut between 2017 and 2019. During that span, two transgender sprinters combined to win 15 championship races. Supporters of transgender rights say the Connecticut case gets so much attention from conservatives because it’s the only example of its kind. They say the wave of bills addresses a threat that doesn’t exist.